The first steps are being taken in a £35m upgrade of the A40 Llanddewi Velfry to Penblewin.

the route is on the Trans European Network route between St Clears and Haverfordwest.

It will be upgraded to a 2+1 layout, similar to those already implemented at the A40 Robeston Bypass and A4777 at Llanddowror.

The Welsh Government has now confirmed that a length of trunk road will be built 278 metres east of Bethel Chapel in Llanddewi Velfry and running for around 4.5 kilometres to Penblewin.

Two existing trunk roads along that stretch of road will no longer be trunk roads and become classified roads instead.

The Welsh Government will also compulsorily purchase land and new rights between Penblewin and Redstone Cross in order to build the new section of trunk road and to provide new access to Jacobs Lodge.

New land rights to allow access to farmland, grassland, verges and hedges associated with the development are also being put in place.

Copies of the orders made by Welsh Government to carry out the A40 improvements can be seen at Preseli Services Petrol Station, Llanddewi Velfry, The Queens Hall, Narberth, by appointment contact Martin Gallimore on 07923887119 or A40enquiries@arup.com.

They can also be viewed on gov.wales/a40-llanddewi-velfry-penblewin.

Members of the public have five weeks to make an application to the High Court to question the validity of the order.

See pages 77 and 76 of the Western Telegraph, March 24, for copies of these and other public notices or visit westerntelegraph.co.uk/announcements/public_notices.