Mini Team Belle, the fundraising friends of Wolfscastle youngster Belle Curran, is organising a virtual Easter Bingo event for all of the family to enjoy.
The Bingo event will take place on Saturday ,April 3 at 3.45pm with heaps of scrumptious prizes including a bumper stash of Maltesers, chocolate hampers galore to be won.
Head to https://bellesstory.co.uk/easter-bingo to download your ticket and find further information (tickets are limited).
Then print your ticket or save it to your device. Make a donation and then grab your dabber.
Tickets need to be downloaded by April 1.
Belle's Story was set up in memory of Wolfscastle's Belle Curran, who lost her battle with interstitial lung disease at only ten years old.
During her lifetime Belle, along with her family friends and supporters, raised tens of thousands of pounds for the charities that helped her, as well as increasing awareness of organ donation.
Belle's Story has continued that work and also helps make a difference to young people touched by life-changing illness and disabilities, by providing direct support to them and their families.
Mini Team Belle are Belle’s friends from school and Brownies who also help fundraise for Belle’s Story.