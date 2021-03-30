Pembroke Dock Cricket Club is teaming up with the Homeless Pembrokeshire (HP) charity, to provide Easter eggs for families that can't afford them in our county.

A representative for the cricket club said: "too many children at this time are living in Pembrokeshire in unacceptable and alarming conditions, and we are hoping to help them, their parents and carers have a little enjoyment this Easter."

Over 100 easter eggs have been donated to the club in less than 24 hours of their public appeal.

The club asked their members, family and friends to donate easter eggs for this cause on their Facebook page.

Collecting these eggs is part of the clubs expanding relationship with the HP charity. Together they want to create community initiatives for the whole of Pembrokeshire that will help raise awareness of homelessness, and poverty.

Currently the HP charity is refurbishing a small office area, which will act as the hub for the organisation. The charity leader Amanda C Evans has publicly thanked the cricket club for all their support. Recently they donated nappies, wipes and other cleaning products to the charity, who work closely with single parents and others in need.

The charity relies on community generosity to provide emergency homeless packs, food services, and other acts in crisis intervention.

Amanda said: “ We are really happy to be opening our hub soon, and welcome any donations for our clients.”

Secondary level school teacher, Pete Kingdom is a part of this new alliance, and said:

“We’ve engaged in a way that will hopefully see Pembroke Dock Cricket Club becoming a trustee or an ambassador for the HP charity, this would help create awareness of poverty and more to our sporting community.”

Pete went on to thank the owners of the Pembroke Dock Cricket Club, Dean and Leanne for their support and services, he was also grateful for the community response to their cause, and to the cricket club as a whole.

If you would like to make an easter egg donation, please contact Pete Kingdom on 07919216293.

Amanda C Evans, urges those in need to contact her directly on 07833096872. For more information on the charity email homelesspembrokeshire@gmail.com.