It’s not every day you can say your boat was sunk by an Arctic Walrus!

These photos snapped by Sean Roche of SR Plumbing this morning (Tuesday) show Pembrokeshire’s most unusual marine mammal trying to board a fishing boat in Tenby and the aftermath of her encounter with a dinghy.

The bemused owners of the dinghy, which was overturned in the harbour, have been contacted about the fate of their boat.

The walrus first popped up in Pembrokeshire last Saturday, March 20.It has since been seen in Tenby several times where it was also snapped trying to board a dinghy and a fishing boat.

The rare marine mammal recently astounded onlookers during its visit to the coast of County Kerry, and has been doing the same in south Pembrokeshire.

It is believed the walrus is a three-year-old female. It is thought, and certainly likely, the Pembrokeshire walrus is the same as the visitor to Ireland.

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group, posting on social media after pictures of the walrus in Pembrokeshire were shared, said: “The white blotch on the left foreflipper on both images, and similar tusk length confirm the walrus in both images are the same individual.

“This is an impressive distance of circa 250-plus miles travelled over a six day period, which is well within the capabilities of such a large marine mammal who can maintain average swim speeds of four mph.”

Walruses are usually found in Arctic and subarctic waters.