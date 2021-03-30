Two pyjama days are being hosted by the Wisebuys stores on Friday, April 2 and Saturday, April 3 this week.
The Pembroke store is letting their staff come to work in pyjamas to raise money for the Greenacres animal rescue centre, who have recently won best animal and rehoming centre in the UK.
The event was organised by Dana Marsden and Sophie Ryan, who are sale assitants at the Pembroke store.
A representative for the country stores said:
"We chose Greenacres as it's a cause really close to all of our hearts. We know they have been really been struggling to raise money at the moment with the current restrictions. It's also a bit of light hearted fun to bring a bit of cheer during these hard times."
The stores are a family run business, and have 30 years of experience in the food industry. They said they aim to collect local produce for their store wherever they can.
The Greenacres animal rescue centre is a charity, which relies on sponsors to take care of more than 150 animals. Recently they have appealed for donations for a new electrical system, for more information visit the 'Greenacres: "this winter has been a tremendous struggle"' article.