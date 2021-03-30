A FISHERMAN’S life was saved in the second of two early hours callouts for Tenby’s RNLI all-weather lifeboat this morning, March 30.

The first shout came shortly before 1.30am, following a mayday from a 43ft sailing vessel, with the single occupant reporting that he’d lost electronics and steering in thick fog off St Govans Shoals.

The lifeboat was quickly on the water, and, together with Angle all-weather lifeboat, made best speed to the last known position of the casualty vessel.

A cargo vessel had also heard the Mayday and made its way to the scene.

With the Haydn Miller just four miles off the vessel, the crew of Angle lifeboat reported that they had reached it and were preparing to take it in tow back to Milford Haven.

The Haydn Miller was stood down and returned to station, arriving just before 3am.

The second shout of the night came just over an hour later at 4.15am, with a report from a fisherman who had become lost in thick fog on Cefin Sidan Sands and with an incoming tide, was now stuck in mud and surrounded by water.

He also stated that he was unable to swim.

The volunteer crew were soon on the water and along with both Burry Port lifeboats, raced to the estimated position of the fisherman.

Tenby lifeboat was first on scene at the mouth of the estuary, but due to the depth of water, was unable to get in close enough to search.

Due to the fact there was no helicopter available and a quickly rising tide, it was decided to launch the Y-Boat which could get right into the shore.

Luckily within a few minutes and despite thick fog, the crew of the Y-Boat spotted the bright LED lights that the fisherman had on his head.

By the time they pulled the very relieved fisherman into the lifeboat, he was waist deep in water, with the tide quickly rising around around him.

He was soon aboard the Haydn Miller, where he was warmed up and brought towards Burry Holmes, before being transferred to Burry Port Lifeboat to be dropped back ashore.

With a life saved, the lifeboat then returned to station, arriving at 6.30am.