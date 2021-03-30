A MEMBER of staff was injured in a “serious incident” at Pendine’s QinetiQ firing range last week.
The range at Pendine is managed by QinetiQ on behalf of the MOD, which delivers test, evaluation and training support services to the UK MOD and its allies.
March 25, the day the member of staff was injured, was listed by QinetiQ as a firing day, listing ‘local gunfire and explosions’ on its advance warning of firing for that day.
A QinetiQ spokesman said: “QinetiQ can confirm that a serious incident occurred on March 25 at approximately 11am on the Ministry of Defence’s Pendine Range, which QinetiQ operates in Carmarthenshire.
“This incident unfortunately resulted in injury to a member of QinetiQ personnel.
“We are cooperating fully with the emergency services and a full investigation is underway.
“It is too early to comment further at this stage, but additional information will be made available in due course once all investigations have been completed.”