A man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of a crash.
The offence took place on Friday March 26 in the Prendergast area of Haverfordwest.
The man also failed to provide a breath specimen and drug wipe following a road collision.
He has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.
A spokesman for Dyfed-Powys police said: "Following a two car collision in Cardigan Road Prendergast at around 5.40pm on Friday, March 26, a 43-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen and failing to stop following a collision.
"The male was arrested in Hillside Clarbeston Road shortly after 8pm."