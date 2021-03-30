From tomorrow Wednesday, March 31 people in Pembrokeshire will have the option to pay for their car parking tickets via their phones.
This is part of a movement that will eventually phase out the use of cash payments in Pembrokeshire council car parks.
Drivers in Pembrokeshire will get the option of cashless parking at 3,000 off-street parking spaces, across 32 locations.
Currently Pembrokeshire County Council is still offering cash payments in some of these car parks, and all have the use of a card payment.
To pay for the ticket on your phone the council is urging people to download the app PayByPhone. The app is available for both Apple and Android devices.
Cllr Phil Baker, cabinet member for infrastructure at Pembrokeshire County Council, said:
“We’re delighted to be working with PayByPhone to provide a cashless parking payment option that gives our residents and visitors across the whole County an alternative way to pay for parking.
“Although we will retain card payments, the new cashless option via the PayByPhone app is in line with our programme to deliver cashless payment options across all our car parks.”
Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority has already partnered with PayByPhone, and Pembrokeshire is the sixth Welsh county to launch PayByPhone since summer 2020, joining Conwy, Denbighshire, Gwynedd, Isle of Anglesey and the Vale of Glamorgan.
Adam Dolphin, sales director for PayByPhone UK, said:
“We’re delighted to be working with Pembrokeshire County Council. The shift away from using notes and coins sparked by the pandemic is not only the smart choice, but it’s also one that should be relatively easy for most.
“As Wales and the rest of the UK eases out of lockdown, it’s reassuring to see our technology making a positive impact on society – making people’s lives easier.”
To find out more about PayByPhone, see: www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/paybyphone
