Marks and Spencer has moved to warn customers ahead of the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.
The retail giant will remain open ahead of the weekend of festivities to help keep shoppers stocked up on sweet treats this Easter.
But the British retailer has warned customers that they have sold out of Easter eggs.
M&S which operates stores across the UK confirmed they have sold out of their online stock of Easter eggs.
The brand advertised a range of Easter egg products on social media and on its website.
"Celebrate with the tastiest treats from our selection of Easter eggs and specially created Easter hampers,” it says on the website.
"Grown-ups can indulge in delicious Swiss and extra-thick chocolate in themed shapes and intricate eggs, while kids can munch on favourite characters from Colin to Percy and classic bunnies.
"Filled with delicacies such as luxury hot cross buns, our hampers make an extra-special gift."
The brand has now moved to update customers on stock ahead of the weekend.
A statement on the website reads: "Due to high demand we have sold out of most of our Easter eggs online."
Easter falls on Sunday this week (April 4) as part of a four-day Bank Holiday weekend.
Good Friday falls on April 2 with Easter Monday to follow on April 5.
Marks and Spencer food halls have been allowed to remain open throughout the pandemic as an essential retailer under Covid rules.
