PEOPLE living in Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion who received the Pfizer vaccine and have not received a second vaccine appointment yet, are being asked to get in touch with Hywel Dda health board.

The aim is to complete all second Pfizer vaccine doses by the week commencing Monday, April 12.

To check which vaccine you received, look at the card given to you when you received your first vaccine. It will say if you received either the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine, or the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine.

If you received a first vaccine dose of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, the health board said do not contact your GP practice or health board at this time to ask about a second vaccine appointment. You will be contacted when it is your turn for a second dose – the call is for those who received a Pfizer first dose at this time.

Ros Jervis, Director of Public Health for Hywel Dda UHB, said: “Second doses are essential for longer term protection, so it’s important that everyone comes forward for their full course when called.

“Please only contact the health board at this time if you have received a first Pfizer vaccine but have not received a second vaccine appointment.

“Care home staff, health and social care staff, people aged 75 to 79 and people who were shielding, will have received the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine at one of our mass vaccination centres in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion or Pembrokeshire.”

To arrange your second Pfizer vaccine dose, please contact the health board as soon as possible on 0300 303 8322. Please note phone lines do get very busy at times and there may be a wait for the call to be answered. You can also get in touch by emailing your name and contact phone number to COVIDenquiries.hdd@wales.nhs.uk

Care home residents, people aged over 80 and all other priority groups who have received the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine at their GP surgery or mass vaccination centre will be contacted between 11 to 12 weeks following their first vaccine with an appointment time for their second dose of Oxford AstraZeneca.