To celebrate this years International Dark Sky Week the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority is holding a series of free online events.
Starting from the week commencing Monday, April 5 the events will feature archaeologists, story tellers and more.
The Pembrokeshire Authority said they want to educate viewers on the landscape of the Preseli hills, the benefits of our dark skies in the county, and research into the Milkyway.
This year’s International Dark Sky Week will be celebrated in a series of free online events organised by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority. #internationaldarkskyweek #internationaldarkskyassociation #darkskyweek #pembrokeshirenationalpark #pembrokeshire pic.twitter.com/z0T0uDteBd— Welsh Country (@WelshCountry) March 30, 2021
A representative for the exploring the night skies event said: "Pembrokeshire Coast National Park is one of the few places in the UK where the Milky Way is visible to the naked eye. With low light pollution and a necklace of eight nationally recognised designated Dark Sky Discovery Sites, the National Park is one of the best stargazing places across the UK."
Other events include, the ancient stories under the stars event, and the starry skies for Pembrokeshire event.
Starry skies for Pembrokeshire - Tuesday, April 6 from 5-6pm.
Ancient stories under the stars - Wednesday, April 7 from 7-8pm.
Exploring the night skies - Thursday, April 8 from 6-7pm.
To join the virtual events booking is essential and can be made on their website - https://www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/event/starry-skies-for-pembrokeshire/