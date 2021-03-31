The Torch Theatre in Milford Haven has announced that The Picture of Dorian Gray will be extended for a further two weeks.
The critically acclaimed, star-studded digital adaptation of Oscar Wilde's novel will now finish its run on Saturday, April 17.
This 21st century version is a co-production by Barn Theatre, Lawrence Batley Theatre, New Wolsey Theatre, Oxford Playhouse & Theatr Clwyd.
The Torch Theatre is joining the collaboration as a partner venue, making the production available digitally for theatre lovers in the 'West End of Wales.'
Critics have thoroughly enjoyed the production, as it has already received the prestigious New York Times Critic's Pick.
Fionn Whitehead, known for the leading role of Tommy in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, plays the titular role in this adaptation.
Whitehead is joined by Alfred Enoch as Harry Wotton, Joanna Lumley as Lady Narborough, Emma McDonald as Sibyl Vane, Russell Tovey as Basil Hallward and Stephen Fry as the Interviewer.
Tickets can be purchased at https://www.torchtheatre.co.uk/the-picture-of-dorian-gray/ with audience members receiving a screening link which will activate on their booked performance date for a 48-hour period.
Tickets are priced at £12 which will include both a link to the production as well as a digital programme. Audio description and closed captioning will be available for the production.