Narberth and Whitland Rotary has announced that it is hosting its second Virtual Duck Race in 2021.

This follows on from their very successful first virtual duck race in 2020, which was replicated all over the world.

The event proved to be extremely popular last year, with Covid-19 causing difficulties for fundraising activities.

Rotary clubs worldwide decided to take the idea and raised several thousand pounds for all sorts of causes.

The upcoming virtual duck race will be held on the Whitsun Bank Holiday weekend by Narberth and Whitland Rotary.

This year, they are raising money in aid of the Pembrokeshire-based Sandy Bear Children's Bereavement Charity, along with a number of other good charities and causes supported by Narberth and Whitland Rotary.

Andrew Rees & Son, a Narberth-based catering and retail butcher have very kindly agreed to sponsor the prizes, as they did last year.

The prizes this year stand at £50 for first prize, £25 for second prize and £10 for third prize.

Entries close at 6pm on Saturday, May 29, with the races to be run on Sunday, May 30, 2021.

Rotarian John Hughes, fundraising committee chairman at Narberth and Whitland Rotary, said: “The odds for winning were much better than the National Lottery and was in aid of such well deserving causes. With Easter coming up, virtual ducks would make ideal gifts.”

Charity development lead of Sandy Bear said: "Sandy Bear is a not-for-profit charity dedicated to improving and strengthening the emotional health and well-being of young people aged 0-18 (and their families), who have experienced the death of a loved one.

"We aim to reduce emotional difficulties in childhood and the prevalence of mental illness in later life that can result in a decreased quality of life, poorer educational attainment, social and health problems and increased vulnerability.

"We achieve this by working closely with children, young people and families to support them through their grief, and by educating relevant professionals to know what to do when they are dealing with bereavement.

“Our work is only made possible by the efforts of our fantastic community and we want to say a huge thank you for running the virtual duck race on our behalf. Good luck everyone!”

Narberth and Whitland president elect Elaine Bradbury said that the club were honoured to be supporting Sandy Bear's important work this year: "Everyone really enjoyed the virtual duck race last year that raised the magnificent sum of £1200 and I hope that this year's event will be just as popular and successful."

Ducks cost just £1 each and can be bought at the club’s website: www.nwrotary.co.uk.