Customers are once again able to browse the shelves in person at several libraries in the county.

From Saturday, March 27, a select number of libraries were allowed to reopen again.

Following the easing of restrictions announced by the First Minister on Friday, March 26, libraries in Fishguard, Haverfordwest, Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock and Tenby resumed offering library visits, as well as public access to PCs and an Order and Collect service.

Browsing will also return at Narberth Community Library, in addition to its current Order and Collect service.

Libraries in Newport, Neyland, Pembroke and Saundersfoot will continue to offer Order and Collect only.

When entering a library, customers must adhere to the following guidelines:

• On arrival, you will be asked to sanitise your hands.

• 2 metre social distancing must be observed at all times.

• A protective face covering must be worn for the duration of your visit, in line with Welsh Government guidance.

• Children must be supervised at all times.

• Do not visit a library if you or a member of your family is displaying Covid-19 symptoms.

Cllr Paul Miller, cabinet member for economy, tourism, leisure and culture said he was pleased with steps taken to begin reopening library facilities.

Cllr Miller said: “We continue to work hard behind the scenes towards our ultimate goal of reopening all libraries across the county, when it is safe to do so, and we will announce further developments in due course.”

“As was the case prior to the most recent restrictions, our controlled access to library services continues to strike the right balance between resuming core parts of our service offer, while ensuring the safety of both our customers and staff

“I am delighted that we are now in a position to begin offering a range of services to our customers again.”

In addition to the in-person services available, library members can continue to enjoy free access to thousands of e-books, e-audio books and e-magazines from home via the 24/7 e-Library.

To access the 24/7 e-Library, log on to pembrokeshire.gov.uk/libraries-and-culture, and select ‘24/7 e-Library.

For more information on browsing, public access to PCs and the Order and Collect service, visit pembrokeshire.gov.uk/libraries-reopening.

To check the opening hours of your local library, including details of the upcoming Easter closures, go to pembrokeshire.gov.uk/pembrokeshire-libraries.