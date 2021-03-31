Planning your staycation in Pembrokeshire has been made that much easier with the new coast to coast informative newspaper, says the National Park Authority.

For 39 years the Park Authority has been making these papers that focus on providing information about where to go to discover Pembrokeshire’s coastline, beaches and historic sites, as well as promoting self-discovery and wellbeing.

However this year they said they have added more useful safety information on being a responsible visitor, and treading lightly in the National Park.

Speaking of the publication, the Authority’s chief executive Tegryn Jones said: “Coast to Coast is a fantastic introduction to the National Park and surrounding area and includes features on staying safe on beaches and how to best take care while enjoying this wonderful resource, including our sites at Carew Castle, Castell Henllys and Oriel y Parc Visitor Centre.

“Coast to Coast will be distributed wherever possible to outlets who are able to operate during the current restrictions. However, it is also available as a full digital version, including a map and six-month tide table, at www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/coasttocoast, allowing people to plan their visits online before travelling to Pembrokeshire.

“We’re asking all of our visitors to plan ahead wherever possible this season as we’re anticipating a very busy summer in Pembrokeshire.

“It also includes the Authority’s activities and events programme which offers a unique opportunity to discover the heritage, wildlife, countryside and coastline of the National Park."

Copies of Coast to Coast can be found here:

• Pick up a copy from outlets across Pembrokeshire.

• Download the Coast to Coast app (featuring English and Welsh versions) on Apple or Android devices, via the Authority’s website, www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/coasttocoast.

• Browse the online version in English or Welsh at www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/coasttocoast.