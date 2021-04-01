Milford Haven Sea Cadets returned to their outdoor activities, following the recent easing of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.
The cadets have had to endure virtual sessions, but this week saw them in the sun once again conducting team activities.
The team stuck to current Covid-19 guidelines, but the beautiful weather allowed for much fun and teamwork as the cadets met up for the first time in a while.
The cadets are now looking forward to welcoming back Royal Marines Cadets and Junior Sea Cadets on Thursday.
Lieutenant William Elliott, the unit commanding officer said: "It was great to return to some sort of activities and with the weather being kind being outdoors and shortly on the water is fantastic. The cadets have been committed over the various lockdowns through virtual sessions but nothing is the same as being in person."
West Wales District Sea Cadets commented: "Brilliant to see the staff and cadets back at their unit HQ."
If you are interested in being a part of the Milford Haven Sea Cadets & Royal Marines Cadets, they can be contacted on their email: recruitment@milfordhavenscc.org.uk.