The women of Soroptimists International Haverfordwest have sent 500 bras to bra company Bravissimo which, for every kilo of bras the company receives, donates to charity ‘Coppafeel’.

Coppafeel focuses on promoting early detection of breast cancer by encouraging women under 30 to regularly check their breasts.

The Soroptimists in Haverfordwest collected 500 bras on Thursday, 25 March which were posted to Bravissimo.

Donated bras are sent to Germany for sorting then either recycled, or sent to over 70 countries worldwide be re-worn.

The bras that can be re-worn are used by women and girls in countries that suffer from ‘bra poverty’.

It’s reported that wearing of bras by women in certain developing countries confers status which makes the women less vulnerable and can actively help prevent sexual assault and rape.

A spokesperson for Soroptimists said: “As bra-wearing women we realised some time ago that our used bras, whilst no longer required could be of use to other women.

“With this this in mind we started collecting and donated 1000 bras approximately 18months ago. Collections have continued and on 25th March the next 500 were packed into three enormous boxes and taken for posting to Bravissimo.”

A spokesperson for Bravissimo said: "It is so amazing that the wonderful Soroptimists group has donated to our bra recycling scheme. For every kilo of bras we receive, Bravissimo donates to Coppafeel to help support the incredible work they do - so thank you."

Bravissimo have temporarily suspended their collection scheme but have assured SI Haverfordwest that they will hold onto them safely until they can be used.

More information on the work of Bravissimo to recycle bras can be found at https://www.bravissimo.com/bra-recycling/.