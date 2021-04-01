A wide variety of volunteering opportunities will soon be available at HaverHub as the social project looks forward to its opening weekend and first event at the beginning of July.

Located in the renovated Old Post Office on Quay St, events director Kenny Lewis is planning Haverhub’s opening event on July 2 – 4th and a Health and Wellbeing weekend July 10 – 11th.

Gitti Coats, project founder, said people who want to make new friends, gain work experience and help support their community are welcome to join the project.

Gitti said: “Whatever their motivation, people in the Haverfordwest area will find a wide range of opportunities available shortly at Haverhub as the community venue gears up for its opening later this summer.

“Anyone interested in getting involved can contact us about the following voluntary and paid positions”

Newly appointed volunteer co-ordinator James Cordell encouraged applications from younger age groups.

James said: “The variety of roles on offer will provide locals, of all ages and backgrounds, with a chance to try different roles as part of a wide team of 'HaverHelpers'.

“Volunteers will receive a good level of support and training, where needed, to increase their skills and confidence.

"There will be opportunities right across the week, evenings and weekends, so join us and be part of something new and exciting.”

Event director Lewis who is planning Haverhub’s opening event and the Health and Wellbeing weekend - both in July - said the hub is also looking for a director of marketing and communications (voluntary role) to join the board and ensure wide engagement around a diverse program of events and exhibitions.

The voluntary opportunities soon to be on offer include:

front of house receptionists

admin assistants

event and venue assistants

activities and bookings

helping with ticket office and cashier duties for events

assisting public generally including showing people around

catering and bar roles

caretakers and maintenance

creative opportunities to design and decorate areas for various activities and developing the community garden space

There are also two paid and board level positions as administration manager and operations and facilities manager which will be supported by the volunteer team.

The additional roles will be recruited over the next two months.

Haverhub recently became one of the first locations to be involved in a government scheme; 'remote work Wales' Commonspace project, to provide remote working locations for people looking to work outwith both the office and home working.

To contact Haverhub and find out more about general volunteering and any specific roles email recruitment@haverhub.org.uk to speak to James; or go to the website www.haverhub.org.uk/jobs or www.haverhub.org.uk/volunteer and fill in a volunteer registration form.

