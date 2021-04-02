Haverfordwest schools continue to be involved in the Darwin Experience giving pupils from schools across Pembrokeshire the chance to learn about the wonders of nature.
Darwin pop-up labs have been inviting schools to come and learn more about nature and evolution with free science-based sessions given from a marquee at the Pembrokeshire Hospital in Sutton.
Sessions have included using a large aquarium to bring rock pools to life and looking at different species of reptiles from a range of different habitats.
Online sessions will continue after Easter and will include The Science of Spring, Creatures of the Deep, The Hubble Space Telescope, Natural Disasters and much more.
Schools from Haverfordwest involved include Cleddau Reach and Ysgol Caer Elen with pupils of all ages, from foundation phase up to Year 10, welcome (list of schools involved in Hwest and surrounds at bottom of article).
Other classes run by the Darwin Experience include teaching about native wildlife in Wales, looking in detail at reptiles and amphibians, skull IDing and teaching about the importance of bumble bees.
Samantha Williams of the Darwin Centre at Coleg Sir Benfro, Pembrokeshire College, said of the experience: “We have worked with over 3,000 Pembrokeshire participants so far this year.
“The sessions in the pop-up lab have been covering life cycles, adaptations, habitats, conservation issues and identification skills.”
Schools visiting the Darwin experience in Haverfordwest:
Cleddau Reach
Mary Immaculate
Waldo Williams
Red Hill Prep
Ysgol Caer Elen
St Aidan’s, Croesgoch and Cosheston
St Marks
Haverfordwest Home Education Group
Schools around Haverfordwest:
Roch CP
Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi Non Campus
Ysgol Glannau Gwaun
Puncheston