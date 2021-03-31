Today, Wednesday, March 31 reports revealed that the Community Rail Wales movement has more than 1,100 volunteers working for them, delivering 50,000 hours annually, valued at £4.3m.

This movement has brought together 140 railway station groups, and six community rail partnerships.

One of the community rail partnership's South West Wales Connected brings together groups from Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, Swansea and Neath Port Talbot.

They aim to restore Welsh communities post pandemic, and work towards a greener transport future.

Efforts made by volunteers across Pembrokeshire, and the South West of Wales have been commended by Jennifer Barfoot, community rail officer for South West Wales Connected, who said:

“We’ve been delighted by the enthusiasm, commitment and creativity of the local people, businesses and organisations who have come to our meetings, shared their visions for their local areas and thrown themselves into projects that not only transform the areas in and around their local stations but also benefit their local communities and encourage people to these places by rail. From walking groups to community gardeners, there’s so much going on in our network and we look forward to achieving even more over the coming months.”

Other people involved with this movement, such as Jools Townsend, chief executive of Community Rail Network, and Robert Nisbet, director of nations and regions at the Rail Delivery Group have gone on record to show their support for the progress on the movement in Wales.

So far their work has included rejuvenating the platforms and surrounding areas of the stations, planting community gardens, and holding community vision meetings to unite local individuals, businesses and groups in their efforts to achieve positive change in the areas around their stations.

In the future Community Rail said they are looking forward to building back from Covid, and playing a key role in Wales’ new transport strategy Llwybr Newydd.

For more information on South West Wales Connected, visit www.southwestwales.co.uk

For more information on community rail, visit communityrail.org.uk