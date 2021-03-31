There were five new cases of coronavirus recorded in Hywel Dda according to today’s figures (Wednesday, March 31).

Public Health Wales data shows there two new cases in Carmarthenshire, two in Pembrokeshire and one in Ceredigion.

Across Wales, 60 new cases have been confirmed and one new suspected Covid-19 death has been reported.

The total number of cases in Wales is now 209, 345, with 5,507 deaths.

No new deaths were recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total standing at 473 throughout the pandemic.

The total number of cases across the three counties is now 15,829 – 10,682 in Carmarthenshire, 3,410 in Pembrokeshire and 1,749 in Ceredigion.

There have been 4,589 tests carried out since the last report.

Across Wales, 1,427,183 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 437,937 a second dose.

Dr Robin Howe, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:

“Mirroring arrangements at Christmas time, we will not be publishing Coronavirus data on the dashboard or a daily statement on Good Friday (2 April) or Easter Sunday (4 April). It is therefore likely that the daily figures produced on Monday 5 and Tuesday 6 April 2021 will be around double the usual 24 hour figure.

“Last week Welsh Government announced the lifting of the ‘stay local’ requirement from Saturday 27 March, and that self-contained holiday accommodation can open for those who live in Wales. People should stay within the borders of Wales unless for essential travel such as work or education.

“In addition, six people from two households are able to meet outdoors, organised outdoors activities for children under 18 can resume, and libraries can re-open.

“This slight easing of Covid lockdown rules is encouraging, however while the number of cases is declining overall, there are still several areas which have significantly higher rates.

“This is a stark reminder of the need for everyone to maintain constant vigilance, by practicing hand hygiene, keeping 2m apart from people that you don’t live with, and wearing a mask in indoor environments.

“It is clear that Coronavirus has not gone away, and there are still a large number of people who have not been vaccinated. In order to protect everyone, including the most vulnerable, we must all stick to the rules.

“Welsh Government restrictions state that you should not go into any other household or mix indoors with other people who you don’t live with.

“If you are contacted by your local TTP team then it is important that you are truthful with them about where you have been and who you have met. They are not there to judge, they are there to help prevent ongoing transmission of the virus and to protect the community.

“If you are asked to self-isolate by your local TTP team then please ensure that you do so for the full ten days – this will help break any chains of transmission.

“We encourage everyone, whatever their background, social demographic and ethnicity, to have the vaccine when they are offered it.

“We need your continued support to control the spread of Coronavirus, so please do not send your child to school if they are unwell, even if you are not sure if they have Coronavirus. Please continue to work from home if at all possible.

“When you take your child to school, always keep your distance from other parents, wear a face covering, and don’t stay around and chat. Please don’t invite other children or their parents to your home to play or stay indoors, even if they are in the same bubble at school. We need to continue to limit the numbers of people we meet socially to minimise spread of the virus. Currently a maximum of four people from two households living locally can meet outdoors, including in private gardens.”

“Make sure your child understands the importance of washing their hands regularly.

“Coronavirus cases by variant in Wales are reported on the UK Government website. The dominant strain in Wales is the Kent variant, and there is currently no evidence of widespread community transmission of other Variants of Concern in Wales.

“Restrictions on UK and international travel remain in place. More information on current travel guidance is available on the Welsh Government website.

“If you or a member of your household develop a cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell, you must self-isolate immediately and book a free Coronavirus test, either by calling 119 or by visiting www.gov.wales/getting-tested-coronavirus-covid-19. Please check your local health board’s website to see if there are additional symptoms that require a test.”