The past 12 months have been exceedingly difficult for charities across the county.

For Pembrokeshire’s Samaritans this has been a particularly challenging time, with the closure of their charity shop and increased demand on their lifesaving services.

The Samaritans provide a 24/7 service for people who are experiencing emotional distress and may be having thoughts about taking their own life.

In 2019, 14 people took their own lives in Pembrokeshire and across the UK, the figure was over 6,500.

Over the past 12 months, as the coronavirus pandemic has unfolded the service the Samaritans offers has been even more important with increasing numbers of people experiencing poor mental health – isolation, hopelessness, economic crisis and depression. Many are having suicidal thoughts.

The Samaritans charity shop in Haverfordwest generates income to pay for some of the charity’ running costs, but this has been closed due to the pandemic.

The Bluestone Foundation stepped forward to donate £5,000 to the charity, to support its work at this challenging time.

“We are so grateful for such a generous donation, which will help us to finance the provision of our essential service. In a normal month, our listening volunteers at our Pembrokeshire branch in Haverfordwest will respond to around one thousand callers by phone or email. Around 50 of us carry out regular duties in the hope of preventing the ‘Silent Emergencies’ we hear about in the media.” said Anne Church, director, Samaritans Pembrokeshire branch.

Pamela McNamara, from the Bluestone Foundation added: “The Samaritans provide such vital lifeline in listening to those who reach out for help – especially during these challenging times. We are really pleased to be able to support the charity and we thank all the Samaritans team and volunteers for their selfless dedication and compassion.”

It costs, on average, £5 for a Samaritans volunteer to take a call - £5 to help save a life.

See paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=BP5EGQLPGEXGC or you can text PSAMS to 70085 to donate £5 to Pembrokeshire Samaritans.