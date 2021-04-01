Self-contained accommodation across Wales has opened its doors and welcomed back guests for the first time in over three months.

For Pembrokeshire’s Bluestone National Park Resort, getting ready to reopen on 29th March was not just about preparing its spacious lodges and re-stocking its outlets with delicious local produce, but importantly getting its multitude of outdoor areas, nature trails and open spaces ready for guests to enjoy.

This week, we caught up with Bluestone’s Ranger Rob Mackeen to learn more about the activity that has been taking place across the resort.

Q. So Rob, tell us a bit more about some of the work you have been doing.

A. This year, a key focus for everyone on resort is enhancing Bluestone’s biodiversity, maximizing the potential of the resort’s habitats and beautiful outdoor spaces.

We have some really exciting initiatives underway. This includes planting a number of new wildflower areas, which will not only produce beautiful flowers but also support our insects and encourage our pollinators. We have also coppiced our blackthorn, and put it into a five year rotation, to encourage brown hairstreak butterflies which are a priority species as part of the Nature Recovery Action Plan for Pembrokeshire. We’ve also been clearing our heath of invasive plants and working to improve reptile habitat.

Q. It sounds like there is a lot happening across Bluestone! What are you most looking forward to the guests enjoying?

A. One of the things that we have been working hard on over the last month is clearing bracken and bramble from our fort site so it can be seen more clearly. There is a beautiful bluebell walk in the area, which is part of our red nature trail. The bluebells are just starting to come through and I expect them to flower in the next month, which should be lovely for our guests.

We have also recently added some nest baskets to our lake, which will encourage ducks and moorhens to safely nest in the area. Spring vegetation is starting to come through, so we have our fingers crossed that the ducks will make the nests their home anytime from now.

For guests due to arrive with us shortly we had a very exciting day yesterday with Sand Martin’s arriving on the lake as part of their annual migration. They only visit for a week or so each year, so it is a very special time for me on the resort.

Q. With so much underway, do you have any more plans for the coming months?

A. We always have so much on the to-do list! One of the projects that we are really looking forward to – and I think our guests will love – is the creation of more willow tunnels on the resort. We’re adding these in a special area called Maes Natur and I think they’ll be a great addition.

Spring is in the air at Bluestone and with us all having been at home for so long over the winter, I really can’t wait for our guests to be with us, to get outside and to enjoy our beautiful and endless wide open spaces – and to see their smiles of course!

Ranger Rob with a guest, early 2020

Thanks Ranger Rob, we really appreciate you speaking with us. For guests due to stay at Bluestone, Ranger Rob is always delighted to tell you more about his work, and to answer any of your questions (socially distanced of course). You can find him out and about across the resort or at his lakeside Ranger HQ, right on the edge of the ancient woodland, making it the perfect place to start a forest adventure!

www.bluestonewales.com