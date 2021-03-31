A book that documents Pembroke town councillor Melanie Phillips' life under lockdown has had 160 copies sold.
40 books are still for sale at £5 a piece, a target of £1000 has been set, and the proceeds will be going to the intensive care unit in Withybush hospital.
Mel, who lives in Harcourt Terrace, Pembroke wrote the book Under House Arrest and released it in November last year.
A review of the book said: " Sometimes sad; frequently funny; often political - but always honest, Mel catalogues her thoughts and experiences as she is forced to live through the pandemic with only herself for company."
The book is available from Londis at East End Square, the Cutting Room and Town Hall Pembroke.