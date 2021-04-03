A young girl from Milford Haven has been raising money Alzheimer's Society by walking around the town.
9-year-old Olivia chose to get involved for her Great Grandfather, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's two years ago.
Olivia took part in the national memory walk for Alzheimer's on Saturday, March 20, with the intention to boost awareness for Alzheimer's and raise some money for Alzheimer's Society.
Olivia and her mother Claire originally planned to walk from their home in Milford Haven to Olivia's Great Grandfather, who resides in St Ishmael's.
Instead, the two of them walked around the town, walking the equivalent of the distance between the two towns, which is more than 10 kilometres (6.6 miles).
By completing the walk, Olivia has raised £915 so far for Alzheimer's Society, with sponsorship and donations still coming in.
Olivia's mother Claire said: "We are all very proud of her, and very thankful for all of the sponsorship."