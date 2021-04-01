From January 2021 construction on the Manorbier Community Hub began, and recently the foundations have been laid down for the building.

Situated between the centre of the village and the Skrinkle estate, the building will include a welcome space for large and small meetings and get-togethers, as well as changing rooms for the adjacent playing fields.

The team is appealing for volunteers to help with construction, and rely on generous donations to fund the £1m project.

At the beginning of March a representative for the project said: "Unfortunately we have had a slow start to proceedings with the very wet weather we have experienced and problems with the foundation trenches."

However last week saw them making headway with the work, as shown in their Facebook post below.

Previously a £375,000 grant from the national lottery was awarded to the project in June last year.

Other local fundraising and contributions from Welsh and European money pots have provided the funds necessary to bring this vision to life.

It is being driven forward by the South Ridgeway Community Association, and member Gareth John said:

“The community has been enthusiastically involved throughout, and the hub will be something that will support and help the whole village and its residents, young and old.

“Because of its position, it will provide a natural link between the old village and Skrinkle.”

The work is expected to take between 12 and 15 months to complete.