An early edition of the Western Telegraph’s forerunner, dating back to 1866, has come to light during a cupboard clear-out in a house in Haverfordwest, and research has revealed it was published just eleven days after the death of Welshman George Everest, who the famous Himalayan mountain is named after.

Joanna Warden, 47, of Hill Street, made the stunning discovery of the Pembrokeshire newspaper which was stuck behind the lining paper of her bedroom cupboards.

Cllr Dr Simon Hancock, curator of Haverfordwest Museum, confirmed the paper was the Haverfordwest and Milford Haven Telegraph - the forerunner of today’s Western Telegraph.

Dr Hancock, who as well as being Haverfordwest Museum curator is also chairman of Pembrokeshire County Council, said the paper discovered was first published in 1854 by leading Liberals including William Owen the noted builder and architect, and William Rees a solicitor and prominent Baptist as a rival to the Conservative-supporting Pembrokeshire Herald which was founded in 1844 - the first newspaper in the county.

Notable news events that could have been covered in 1866 include Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau becoming the official national anthem of Wales and Alfred Nobel inventing dynamite.

Also, just eleven days before the page was printed Surveyor General of India Sir George Everest died.

That person might not mean much nowadays but there is something familiar in the name. Everest is the man the tallest mountain in the world is named after and he also has strong links to Wales.

His family estate was originally in Crickhowell, Brecknockshire - at what is now 'The Manor Hotel' on Brecon Road - where it is rumoured Everest was born.

The mountain came to be named after a Welshman by Everest's successor as Surveyor General Sir Andrew Scott Waugh, who insisted the mountain be named 'Everest' much to the dismay of his mentor.

The page of newspaper was discovered by Joanna Warden.

Originally from Milford Haven, Joanna was putting clothes back in the cupboards when she noticed lining paper on the side walls starting to peel at the edges.

She pulled a section of the lining paper back and when she looked at the underside she found a page of a newspaper stuck to it.

Joanna, whose Georgian house is dated as being built in 1837, said she’s also discovered antique wallpaper in her home and a fireplace.

On her discovery Joanna said: “Just the thought of the last person to touch that paper. Haverfordwest and the world was very different back then. We were really excited to find a piece of history.”