Carew, Cosheston, Nash and Redberth Anglican churches came together yesterday to spread the word of the resurrection of Jesus to the South of Pembrokeshire, and held an easter egg hunt for the local children.
Over 100 children attended the hunt with around 60 adults. The Vicar of these churches and organiser of the hunt, Joel Barder said:
"The account of Easter is one of hope and joy as Jesus Christ defeated death and rose again. It is that message which we wanted to share in the midst of the challenging circumstances of the Coronavirus. For three hours (split into morning and afternoon) we had a steady stream of families coming to hear and experience the Easter events all around the churchyard of St. Mary's Carew Cheriton. Feedback has been superb, and we are delighted that people were able to enjoy themselves. May Jesus Christ, the truth of Easter, bless everyone this Holy Week, Easter time, and always."
From Saturday, March 27 organised outdoor activities for children were permitted in Wales, and the vicar said that Covid-19 restrictions were followed during the activities.
There was no charge for this event, but people were welcomed to give donations if they wished.