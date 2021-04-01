PEMBROKESHIRE's Rainbow Fairy is hanging up her wings after a year of covering hundreds of miles to paint thousands of her cheerful lockdown graphics on windows.
Diana Brook of Narberth decided to paint window rainbows for her neighbours in St James Street at the start of the pandemic to show thanks to the NHS and raise money for Leukaemia UK.
One year on, and not only has artist Diana created her rainbows but also pumpkins for Halloween and hearts for Valentine's Day before welcoming the sunshine again and painting cheerful Easter chicks.
She has now raised £7,500 for the charity, thanks to donations for her artwork which has also gone on acetate sheets and sent all over the world - as far afield as New Zealand and the USA.
“Now that I've done a year, I think it's time to hang up my wings but I might get them out for special occasions,” said Diana.
"It's been an unbelievable 12 months - I've met so many people who have just been amazing, and so many who have been touched by leukaemia.
“Narberth is a small community, but we are a proud solid community.
"The whole thing has just been a lovely experience."
Former Narberth mayor Liz Rogers is one of the townspeople whose homes have been brightened up by the Rainbow Fairy throughout the year.
She described Diana's work as 'extraordinary' and added: "As a town councillor, a resident of Narberth and a person whose windows have been so wonderfully decorated the last 12 months, I must thank Diana, Rainbow Fairy extraordinaire."
To make a donation to Leukaemia UK and see some of the windows decorated by Diana, see Rainbow Fairy on Facebook.