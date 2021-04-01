IT HAS been a double victory for Pembrokeshire this week, as Dogsbody Grooming in Goodwick has been named the best dog groomer in the UK at the Animal Star Awards.

The awards provide recognition for 'animals and humans alike for the extraordinary things that they do'.

They take nominations from the public for the people or organisations that they think deserve recognition.

Once the nominations close, they are sent to a panel of judges, each an industry expert in their field, to determine our category winners. Lead judge this year is former CEO of The Badger Trust and well-known animal campaigner Dominic Dyer.

Dogsbody won the Best Dog Groomer of the Year award. The business was picked from 57 nominations and 12 finalists to be named the best of the best.

The salon is no stranger to the Animal Star Awards, having been shortlisted for its Animal Hero Award back in 2019.

Kristina said she was delighted to be named as the winner of the Best Dog Groomer of the Year category this year.

"We are still coming down from cloud nine after winning our category," she said. "Our hard work and dedication over the past 11 years has paid off. I'm super proud of my team."

She also extended her congratulations to Greenacres Rescue Centre for winning its category, saying it was a successful awards night for Pembrokeshire.

Kristina took over Dogsbody Grooming ten years ago, just three days after her 20th birthday.

"I started off in a small salon that could hardly fit one table and a bath in, just waiting for the phone to ring," she said.

"It took about three years to build things up and then things just went mad. I'm now running a successful business which employs full time and part time staff in beautiful big salon. I couldn't be happier."