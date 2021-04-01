Ahead of the forecasted sunny weather in Milford Haven across the bank holiday weekend, the town is looking forward to welcoming its imminent visitors.
Milford Waterfront is offering a warm Welsh welcome to all its visitors now that restrictions for travel within Wales have eased and businesses prepare to open next month.
Most of the cafes and restaurants at Milford Waterfront have been offering takeaways throughout lockdown.
Furthermore, many retailers have provided a click and collect service over the previous few weeks, but this week there’s been a noticeable increase in activity:
The Harbourmaster has reopened for takeaways on Thursdays, Coco’s has launched a new handmade pizza menu and Sugar Loaf is running a prize competition for customers who find a ‘golden egg’ in their cheesecake.
Milford Marina is delighted to see the return of berth holders too, who have started to prepare their boats for the upcoming leisure season on the stunning Milford Haven Waterway.
The team at Milford Waterfront are also busy preparing to welcome visitors to stay too, with the luxurious Floatel Cabins offering a unique glamping experience.
In addition, The Shores, a dog-friendly holiday apartment provides panoramic views of the Milford Haven Waterway. Both open on April 12.
To discover where you can eat, shop, enjoy and stay at Milford Waterfront, visit milfordwaterfront.co.uk.