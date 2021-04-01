EIGHT paintings by renowned Pembrokeshire artist, John Knapp Fisher, will go under the hammer this month with fine art auctioneers Rogers Jones & Co.

John Knapp Fisher is widely regarded as Pembrokeshire's favourite landscape painter, he worked from his studio in Croesgoch for many years up until his death in 2015.

He moved to Pembrokeshire in 1965 where the villages, local landscape, harbours and cottages became his muse.

His reputation as one of Pembrokeshire's foremost landscape artists was also helped by the fact that his well-known Croesgoch studio doubled up as his gallery and attracted thousands of visitors and loyal customers.

Ben Rogers Jones of the auction house said:

"Knapp Fisher was always an artist and draughtsman, he was immersed in art and lived the life of a landscape artist with utter conviction.

"His father, Arthur Bedford Knapp-Fisher, was the professor of architecture at London's Royal College of Art and a fine draughtsman and watercolourist himself. So, it seems that art was in John's blood.

"He started in theatre design, creating backdrops and canvases before becoming a full-time painter.

"His methods of working and subject matter altered little during his lifetime, the changes in his work came from perfecting technique and refinement.

"The differences are also significant when we look at his paintings. Knapp Fisher had a distinctive style using a limited palette, tones of black and white in stark contrast with only an occasional temptation of colour to bring his subject to life."

In Rogers Jones & Co's April Welsh Sale there are eight John Knapp Fisher paintings up for auction, ranging in estimates from £300 to £10,000.

The highest valued example is a large scene of Tenby town against a sheer black sky. This is valued at £6000-10000. There is also a smaller but stunning example with a cottage, under moonlight with, again, Knapp Fisher's trademark sheer black sky, this one has an estimate of £1000-1500.

Rogers Jones & Co's auction of Welsh fine art takes place in Cardiff on April 17.

The auctioneers, who recently opened a regional office in Carmarthen, said:

"The interest in Welsh art has bloomed over the last twenty years and ironically in the last twelve months we have seen an exceptionally buoyant market, despite the circumstances.

"We expect there'll be increased interest in the April auction as a result of the recent BBC TV Series about Welsh Art too."

For more about the auction, please contact Rogers Jones & Co on 02920 708125 or visit www.rogersjones.co.uk