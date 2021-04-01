With Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Now TV, we have been spoiled for choice when it comes to TV series and films of late.
But as lockdown restrictions begin to ease, people will still be on the hunt for new TV show and films to get them through the last few months.
Lucky for us, Netflix has us covered. The streaming giant has released a whole host of new shows and movies coming in April.
Here is the full list (N* = Netflix Original):
April 1
- Alleycats (2016) – Action-thriller starring Poldark actress Eleanor Tomlinson
- American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success (2015) – Family comedy musical
- Baarìa (2009) – Italian comedy about three generations of family growing up in a Sicilian village.
- Beneath (2013) – Horror that pits a group of trapped high-school seniors against a giant man-eating fish.
- Cast Away (2000) – Drama starring Tom Hanks as Chuck Noland, a FedEx executive that is left stranded on a deserted island after surviving a plane crash.
- Collateral (2004) – Crime-thriller about a cab driver held hostage as his assassin customer carries out of his contracts in LA, in one night.
- Curve (2015) – Hitch-hiker horror with Julianne Hough.
- Death Becomes Her (1992) – Horror-comedy from Back to the Future director Robert Zemeckis.
- Esio Trot (2015) – Live action adaptation of Roald Dahl’s beloved novel starring Dustin Hoffman and Dame Judi Dench.
- In the Name of the Father (1993) – Daniel Day-Lewis and Emma Thompson star in this biopic of the man wrongfully sentenced for an I.R.A. bombing.
- Irul (2021) – Indian mystery thriller.
- Jarhead 2: Field of Fire (2014) – War-drama.
- Love Story (1990) – Classic romantic drama starring Ali MacGraw and Ryan O’Neal.
- Masterpiece: Worricker: Salting the Battlefield (2014) – British crime-drama starring Bill Nighy and Helena Bonham Carter
- Masterpiece: Worricker: Turks and Caicos (2014) – Bill Nighy returns as Worricker, a British Spy forced out of retirement when his past catches up with him.
- Mrs. Brown’s Boy’s D’Movie (2014) – Mrs Brown faces off against a company that tries to shut down her fruit and veg stall.
- Murder on the Home Front (2013) – WW2 drama.
- Outcast (2014) – Nicholas Cage action-adventure where he plays a warrior on a quest for vengeance.
- Out of Time (2003) – A Police Chief is left in hot water when money from a drug raid is stolen, and his mistress is found dead. It’s a race against time to prove his innocence before the FBI can catch him.
- Page Eight (2011) – British crime-drama.
- People Places Things (2015) – Jim Strouse directs and writes this rom-com about a novelist juggling finding love and being in a classroom full of students.
- Prank Encounters (Season 2) N – Gaten Matarazzo returns for a second helping of scaring unsuspecting victims in ‘terrifying’ pranks.
- R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls (2015) – Children’s fantasy horror from Goosebumps creator R.L. Stine.
- Raw Deal (1986) – Classic ass-kicking action-thriller with Arnold Schwarzenegger.
- Red Heat (1988) – Arnold Schwarzenegger teams up with Jim Belushi in this 80s crime-comedy.
- Roald Dahl’s Esio Trot (2015) – Dustin Hoffman and Judi Dench feature in this family adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic.
- Sherpa (2015) – Documentary covering a brawl that happened on Mount Everest.
- Shrek (2001) – To free his home refugee fairy tale creatures, the ogre Shrek is sent on a quest with a talking Donkey to free the beautiful Princess Fiona from a dragon-guarded castle.
- Shrek 2 (2004) – In celebration of their marriage, Shrek and Fiona are invited to the kingdom of Far Far Away, where Fiona’s parents reign. But upon arriving the newlyweds aren’t as welcome as they’d hoped.
- Shrek the Musical (2013) – DreamWork’s beloved animated comedy was brought to life on stage, featuring an incredible run on Broadway and The West End.
- Sixty Six (2006) – A young boys barmitzvah collides with the 1966 World Cup Final.
- Sleepers (1996) – Crime-thriller with an all-star male cast of Bacon, Hoffman, De Niro, and Pitt.
- They Live (1988) – Cult classic starring Roddy Piper as Nada, the lone wanderer with a special pair of sunglasses that allows him to see the world for what it truly is, dominated by mind-controlling aliens.
- The Borrowers (2011) – TV-movie adaptation starring Christopher Eccleston of the classic English fantasy novel.
- The Boy (2016) – Horror starring Lauren Cohen.
- The Hitcher (2007) – A serial killer pins his murderous crimes on two unsuspecting college students.
- The Land Before Time 2: The Great Valley Adventure (1994) – Pre-historic animated adventure.
- The Time Traveller’s Wife (2009) – A husband’s marriage is put to the test when his involuntary power to time travel gets too much for his wife.
- Turks & Caicos (2014) – Winona Ryder and Bill Nighy feature in this crime mystery drama.
- Twister (1996) – Smash-hit disaster thriller starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt.
- Wild Bill (2011) – British crime-drama.
- Worn Stories (Season 1) N – A docuseries dedicated to clothes. Created by Orange is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan and Morgan Neville.
April 2
- Bitter Daisies / O sabor das margaridas (Season 2) N – Spanish thriller series gets its second season.
- Concrete Cowboy (2021) N – Teenager Cole moves from Detroit to North Philadelphia to live with his estranged horseback riding father.
- God Calling (2018) – Nigerian drama.
- Just Say Yes (2021) N – Dutch comedy featuring Yolanthe Cabau as Lotte, a woman whose life is upended after years of planning her wedding only for the groom to cancel last minute.
- Madame Claude (2021) N – Biographical drama about the famous french brothel owner Madame Claude.
- Run (2020) N – Sarah Paulson movie that released on Hulu in the US.
- Sky High (2021) N – Spanish action thriller
April 5
- Coded Bias (2020) – In-depth documentary based on the research of MIT Media Lab researcher Joy Buolamwini, which lead to the discovery that current facial recognition technology does not accurately detect darker-skinned faces.
- Family Reunion (Part 3) N – When the McKellan family moves from Seattle to Georgia, they struggle to adapt to life in the South.
April 6
- The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You (2021) N – Interactive special based on the Netflix Original kids animated series.
April 7
- Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute (2021) N – Musical documentary from famous country artist Dolly Parton.
- Snabba Cash (Season 1) N – Swedish crime drama.
- The Big Day (Collection 2) N – Next set of episodes of the Indian reality series.
- The Wedding Coach (Season 1) N – Reality series.
- This is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist (Limited Series) N – Docu-series on a heist that occurred in the 1990s.
- Upin & Ipin (Multiple Seasons) – Malaysian animated kids series.
April 8
- The Way of the House Husband (Season 1) N – Japanese anime series that sees the legendary Yakuza ‘Immortal Tatsu’ retire from gang-life, and settle down as a house husband.
April 9
- Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? (2021) N – Turkish comedy.
- Heaven Official’s Blessing (Season 1) – Chinese animated series.
- Night in Paradise (2021) N – Former South Korean mobster Tae-Soo flees for his life after the death of his sister and nephew. Arriving on Jeju Island, Tae-Soo meets Jae-Yoon, a terminally ill woman who has given up on life.
- Thunder Force (2021) N – Superhero comedy starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer.
April 11
- A Star Is Born (2018) – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper headline this musical romance.
April 13
- Mighty Express (Season 2) N – More train adventures with the gang.
April 14
- Chestnut: Hero of Central Park (2004) – Family comedy about two sisters finding a puppy to hide!
- Love and Monsters (2021) N – A man sets out in a monster-infested world to find his girlfriend. Stars Dylan O’Brien and Jessica Henwick.
- The Circle USA (Season 2) N – First four episodes of the new season of the reality series based on the Channel 4 one of the same name.
April 15
- Dark City Beneath the Beat (2020) – Musical documentary.
- Jiu Jitsu (2020) – Nicolas Cage stars as a martial arts ninja fighting aliens. Utter dross.
- Only Mine (2019) – Thriller about a woman finds the strength to fight against her abuser.
- Ride or Die (2021) N – Japanese LGBT psychological-thriller.
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Multiple Seasons) – Reality series.
April 16
- Arlo the Alligator Boy (2021) N – New animated musical about a young croc looking to find his father in the big city.
- Dad Stop Embarrassing Me (Season 1) N – Sitcom starring Jamie Foxx as a single father and successful cosmetics brand owner gets a crash course in fatherhood when his teenage daughter movies in with him.
- Fast & Furious: Spy Racers (Season 4) N – A team of teenage street racers is hired to infiltrate a highly dangerous criminal gang.
- Into the Beat – Dein Herz tanzt (2020) N – German teen musical.
- Seraph of the End / Owari no serafu (Season 2) – Anime series.
- Why Are You Like This (Season 1) N – Australian comedy series about best friends Penny and Mia.
April 19
- Luis Miguel – The Series (Part 2) N – Next set of episodes in the Spanish biography series on the Mexican superstar.
April 20
- Izzy’s Koala World (Season 2) N – Kids live-action series.
- Smallfoot (2018) – Animated comedy about the elusive creature featuring the voices of Zendaya, James Corden and Channing Tatum.
April 21
- Zero (Season 1) N – Italian superhero-drama series.
April 22
- Searching for Sheela (2021) N – Documentary on Ma Anand Sheela returning to India.
- Stowaway (2021) N – Sci-fi thriller starring Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette directed by Jon Penna.
April 23
- Shadow and Bone (1 Season) N – Based on the best-selling Grishaverse novels by Leigh Bardugo, the fantasy-drama takes place in a world ravaged by war, where the threat of the Shadow Fold threatens to destroy everything.
April 29
- Yasuke (Season 1) N – Anime series from LeSean Thomas.
April 30
- The Innocent (Limited Series) N – Spanish crime-drama that centers around Mateo, the man who became an accidental murderer after interceding in a fight nine years ago.
- Rocketman (2019) – Musical biographical-drama starring Taron Egerton as larger-than-life artist Elton John.
- Things Heard and Seen (2021) N – Horror thriller starring Amanda Seyfriend and Natalia Dyer.
