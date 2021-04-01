Six year old Evie Brown from Pennar in Pembroke Dock cut off 11.5 inches of her hair this week, and has donated it to The Little Princess Trust Fund.
Her mother Jodie Brown said:
"Evie wanted to help little poorly girls have her Rapunzel hair."
The Little Princess Trust fund does just that, and specialises in providing free wigs for children and young people up to the age of 24, who have lost their hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.
Anita Kokolin from Meraki Hair and Beauty in the St Govans shopping centre, Pembroke Dock donated the haircut for free, and Collette Waters from Balloon Sensations Pembrokeshire provided balloons and blew them up in celebration of the haircut.
After the haircut Evie said she loves her new hair, and it makes her feel like a big girl, she wanted to say thank you to everyone who donated money to the cause.
Aiming to raise £600 the Brown's have more than exceeded their target, raising £811 on their just giving page, and collecting £1,200 in cash.
A lot of the money has come from a site where Evie's father works, Henry Tudor School, and Pennar school where Evie attends.