Newport's The Gallery/ Yr Oriel launches a new collection of paintings by Theo Crutchley-Mack on Monday, April 12 from 10am – 5pm.

The Gallery is running an extended all-day launch to ensure it can accommodate small groups of up to four with two metre social distance within the gallery.

"It's promising to be an exciting event, and Theo will be at hand for a chat during the day," said gallery owner, Helen Manley Jones.

"We look forward to welcoming small groups of people or 'bubbles', and once we have four in the gallery, we hope customers will kindly wait until there is space for others to come in."

Theo Crutchley-Mack is a contemporary British artist whose work appears in private and public collections throughout Europe. As a teenager Theo designed a 50 pence coin that was minted into national circulation with royal approval, sparking a clear artistic direction from a young age.

Since graduating from Falmouth University with a sell-out degree show, he has continued to exhibit successfully throughout Wales and Cornwall.

Theo strives to record the obscure landscape, often abandoned and remote. He spends many hours outside drawing in sketchbooks that later become reference for larger studies. His studio paintings start out as deeply textured wooden bases that form the foundation for a sculptural approach to painting.

In 2018 Theo was invited to the sub-Antarctic island of South Georgia where he painted and documented the ruined whaling stations to help fundraise for the South Georgia Heritage Trust, which works to restore the damaged habitats of wildlife on the island.

A catalogue is also available in paper format, or online at www.thegallery-yroriel.com/whats-on.

For more information, contact The Gallery Yr Oriel. 5 Bridge St. Newport Pembs . SA42 0TB ☎ 01239 821514.