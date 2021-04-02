As the Easter bank holiday weekend approaches, the RNLI is encouraging anyone planning to visit the coast to know the risks to protect themselves and their families.

As the charity continues the rollout of its Easter lifeguard service, RNLI lifeguards will be returning to their posts at Tenby South beach ready for the Easter bank holiday.

RNLI lifeguards have been patrolling Whitesands since the start of the school Easter holidays.

But with the school holidays coinciding with a relaxation in lockdown travel within Wales, the RNLI has urged the public to take care if they visit the coast.

This is as sea temperatures remain at their coldest this time of year, despite the recent and forecasted warm weather.

Chris Cousens, RNLI water safety lead said: "Although RNLI lifeguards will be patrolling some of Wales’ beaches this weekend, they can’t be everywhere, so people need to think about their own safety and what they would do in an emergency.

"Coastal areas provide a great opportunity to enjoy fresh air and open space but it is important to remember it can be an unpredictable and dangerous environment, particularly during spring and early summer when air temperatures may be warm but water temperatures remain dangerously cold, increasing the risk of cold water shock.

"We are reminding anyone planning to enter the water to take extra care and avoid unnecessary risks as early season conditions are more challenging."

Mr Cousens explained the danger when in a situation: "If you find yourself in trouble in cold water, your natural reaction can be to panic and thrash around, which increases the chances of breathing in water and drowning.

"The best thing to do in this situation is to float on your back and wait for the effects of cold water shock to pass, keeping your airway clear until you can control your breathing. You can then plan your next move to reach safety.

If you or someone else is in trouble, always call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard."

Last year, RNLI lifeguards in Wales, on beaches in South Wales, West Wales and Denbighshire in North Wales attended 1,046 incidents and aided 2,673 people.

The RNLI’s key safety advice is:

Check weather forecasts, tide times and any local hazard signage to understand local risks

Take care if walking or running near cliffs – know your route and keep dogs on a lead

Carry a fully charged phone

If you get into trouble in the water, FLOAT to live - fight your instinct to thrash around, lean back, extend your arms and legs, and Float.

In an emergency call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard

To find your nearest lifeguarded beach go to: rnli.org/find-my-nearest/lifeguarded-beaches