A lifeboatman from Little Haven, Pembrokeshire has almost reached his target of £3000 as he prepares to embark on his epic journey completing seven marathons in seven days.

Byron Grey, 20, will be setting off in April running the entire length of the Pembrokeshire Coastal path, from Amroth in the South to St Dogmaels on the Cardiganshire border to raise money for charity.

As of Tuesday, 30 March Byron was only £600 short of his £3k target to raise money for the RNLI and the mental health charity Get the Boys a Lift.

Byron will be calling at lifeboat stations in Tenby, Angle, Little Haven, St Davids, Fishguard and St Dogmaels as well as taking in some of the finest scenery the UK has to offer during his journey along the 186-mile route.

Byron, an apprentice at the Valero refinery in Milford Haven, will return home to Little Haven after each leg of the sponsored run but will be back on the path at first light the next morning.

On his challenge, Byron said: "Through lockdown I got into fitness, running especially and wanted to test what I am capable of. So came up with the idea of running the Pembrokeshire coast path in seven days and decided to raise money for two charities close to my heart.

“Any donations would be gratefully received and all money raised split equally between the two causes.”

Byron's dad Andy, who is supporting him through the trip said: "As a former P.E teacher and headteacher I have always supported and encouraged youngsters to challenge themselves and strive to achieve things. So of course I am immensely proud of Byron taking on a huge challenge for two worthy causes.

"Without doubt he will remember this personal achievement for the rest of his life."

Get The Boys A Lift is a Community Interest Company based in West Wales that prides themselves on doing right by their community to help improve mental health.

The RNLI is founded on a volunteer ethos and dedicated to saving lives at sea.

Byron is following in the footsteps of his family. His late grandmother Mary Whiteright was made an honorary life governor of the RNLI after helping to raise more than half a million pounds for the institution.

People can sponsor Byron at https://uk.gofundme.com/f/byrons-pembrokeshire-coast-path-challenge.