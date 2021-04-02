A new community survey will assess the barriers to participation and engagement in sport.
It has been set up by Matthew Freeman from Sport Pembrokeshire because he has concerns around the wellbeing of children and young adults during the pandemic.
"There have been several surveys by Welsh Government and Sport Wales to paint a national picture, but I felt a more local survey, specific to Pembrokeshire, would be invaluable."
He believes a localised survey will help understand the wants and the needs of the sporting community in Pembrokeshire.
It is part of a wider Covid Insight project and there are hopes to introduce a survey specific to primary and secondary schools in the county, looking at engagement in sport and physical activity for year groups two to 13. The final piece of the jigsaw will be a Pembrokeshire College-specific survey for their students, which will be launched soon.
Collectively, this piece of research will help shape provision in the coming months, across both education and community settings in the county as restrictions begin to ease.
To take part in the survey you can follow this link.