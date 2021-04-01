Reports of extremely dangerous, and toxic forms of heroin in the Pembroke Dock area have been sent to the Police.
A representative for the force said: " The use of this substance can significantly increase the risk of experiencing an overdose, which could be fatal."
They are urging people who are opioid users themselves or know of people that are, to not use out of sight of others and have naloxone ready. Naloxone can be found at DDAS-Dyfed Drug & Alcohol Service.
Naloxone can be used as a lifesaving tool when someone has overdosed on opioids such as heroin. It attaches to opioid receptors and reverses and blocks the effects of other opioids.
If you are concerned somebody in this situation please call 101 or in an emergency contact 999.
Any further evidence, or suspicions can be raised to their email address at 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk.