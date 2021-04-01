Alex Beresford has shared the full extent of racial abuse he has received since Piers Morgan’s Good Morning Britain exit.

Piers Morgan, 55, stormed of set in the middle of a heated exchange with his co-star Alex in what was his final appearance since quitting the show.

Piers faced criticism for his comments about Meghan Markle following the controversial Oprah Winfrey interview which aired last month.

Alex took exception with a number of Mr Morgan's comments on the ITV show and brought it up live on air.

Mr Morgan was confronted by his colleague in a staggering moment which saw the GMB host storm of set saying, “I’m done with this”.

Writing in The Telegraph, Alex Beresford explained he has been forced to step away from social media due to racial abuse he has received in wake of the incident.

He said: "I haven't announced it (like the former Arsenal player Thierry Henry did this week when he publicly quit social media, in response to anonymous racist bullying) but I have been forced to step away from Twitter and Facebook myself, because it was getting too much.

"I am a strong person, but I am not made of steel."

He added: "The harsh reality, though, is that social media is just a reflection of a bigger problem in society.

"These people are your co-workers, they are even a parent at the school gate."

Speaking in his Daily Mail column Piers Morgan singled out Alex when describing the days following his GMB exit.

He said he had heard from every other GMB colleague except weather presenter Alex following his departure.

Piers explained how he had received message from a host of celebrity pals including Jeremy Clarkson and former colleague’s Dr Hilary Jones and Susanna Reid.

But Morgan said he had not received any messages from Alex in the wake of his departure and was yet to hear from his former colleague.

In their final exchange on Good Morning Britain, Alex said: “I understand that you do not like Meghan Markle and you have made it clear so many times - so many times on this programme.

"And I understand you had a personal relationship with Meghan Markle and she cut you off. She is entitled to cut you off if she wants to.

"Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? Now, I do not think she has. But yet you continue to trash her."

“Ok, I am done with this,” Piers said as he stormed off set.

"No, no, no, that is pathetic," replied Alex. "Absolutely diabolical behaviour."

Mr Morgan added: "No. Sorry."