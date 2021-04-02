The research team at Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre is seeking information on a Saundersfoot family whose daughter was one of the first casualties of the wartime bombing of Pembroke Dock.
Mrs Maude Harvey died in an air raid on 6th November 1940. Aged 33, records state that she was the daughter of William and Mary North Comery of Denver, Frances Field, Saundersfoot.
Her husband, Dr T B W Harvey, had recently taken over a medical practice in Pembroke Dock. He was seriously injured but their baby survived unharmed.
Saundersfoot residents may have knowledge of the family. The research team can be contacted on 01646 684220, enquiries@sunderlandtrust.com or via Facebook.