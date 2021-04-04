LOCAL health chiefs say they are operating a Covid-19 vaccine ‘reserve list’ to ensure that none is ever wasted.
Ros Jervis, Director of Public Health at Hywel Dda University Health Board, has said that coronavirus jabs not taken up would be offered to care home, health and social care staff rather than thrown away.
Her comments came after NHS leaders urged people to attend vaccine appointments after hundreds failed to show up for their jabs in some areas of Wales.
In the Swansea Bay area almost 500 people did not attend on Monday, while at a mass vaccination centre in Bangor, in Gwynedd, almost 200 failed to show up over a three-day period.
Responding to the reports, Ms Jervis said: “At the start of the vaccine programme we saw very few DNAs (Did Not Attend).
“As expected, as we move through the priority groups, DNA rates have increased a little and vary significantly between mass vaccination centres.
“To ensure that no vaccine is ever wasted we currently operate a reserve list for care home, health and social care staff in priority groups 1 and 2 who, for any reason, missed their initial opportunities for vaccination (including new staff).”
The Welsh Government have said they are investigating reports of people not attending their appointments.