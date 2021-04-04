Kicking off with some feedback, here's a memo from old Milfordian Graham Clarke.

"Hi Jeff, Last week's paper has just arrived and the article on the Sally McCabe rang a little bell. I looked up some information I have and it appears that she was the top drifter trawler in 1957 under skipper T. Smith. This might explain the photograph of the crew in 1958. She seemed to have stopped landing in quarter one the following year, and returned in quarter three - presumably this is when she was converted to diesel."

Thanks Graham.

Now for more of Plymouth noctagenarian Bob Barnes' memories from his wartime days as a child in Trecwn.

"At Trecwn, the Royal Marines had a base at the top of the hill, and the Americans had a camp way-up in the hills. My friend and myself went to see them on our our bikes.

"One called us over and said: "Hi boy, have you got any sisters?" Another asked: "Who built all the hedges?" and said: "There's not a straight road anywhere in this country."

"I asked father why, and he said: "Where went, the cart went."

"They asked if mother could do some washing, as they were in tents. Mother did, and the guy gave us big tins of fruit in return, which went down well as food was rationed. I can still taste the peaches.

"At Barham Road I can remember some names - Diamond, French, Small, Harry Wadham.

"The houses were new but no gas - a coal cooking range, which heated water as well. I was always foraging for wood to use as fuel. Used to sit around the fire and listen to the radio plays. Had to imagine the scenes.

"The depot was built at this end of the country out of range of bombers.

"Once we heard the German propaganda minister Dr Goebbles saying: "We know all about you at Trecwn, with your ammo in pigeon holes" but they never did. There was a decoy valley 20 miles away with fires ready to light.

"Lord Barham's mansion was used for admin offices. Mother worked there but our dog, a collie called Nell refused to go in - hair stood on end. When it was time for my young brother Bernard's first day, father took him down but brought him back home. He felt so sorry for him because I think father was put into Ganges on a training ship as a boy-sailor at 12 - he did say that the petty officers used to hit the boys with short ropes with knots on. Father survived the sinking of HMS Drake, a cruiser 1917, torpedoed off Northern Ireland.

"There was a social club at the bottom of the road - was very popular, and a big hall outside the main gate where they had dances and concerts.

"Back in the woods us boys had swings and a tree house built from builders' scrap. When the trees shed their leaves the house was exposed and police came, they thought it was agents spying on the depot."

There's still more of Bob's recollections to come, but his mentioning of his 'foraging for wood' reminded me of me and my dad's excursions in search of suitable logs with which to enhance our coal fire. I've already included our Scotch Bay beachcombing exploits, but we also used to walk from Lover's Lane along the meandering, well -worn, leafy path behind our Vicary Crescent council house, across to Hilton Woods, to collect some of the numerous fallen branches.

I recall one such Saturday morning trip, when I was about 13. We were returning home, each with a sack overflowing with broken boughs and branches when we bumped into one of my closest pals from the Crescent, Mike Walters, son of the grammar school's eminent music maestro, Wally Walters. Mike had also been on a foraging expedition, but unlike our collection, on his shoulders, he carried a tree that was almost twice his size ! It was like a meeting of Atlas carrying the sky, and an arboreal version of Steptoe and Son. As the three of us stopped for a breather, a grinning Atlas explained that he'd been minding his own business when, suddenly, the tree had fallen on him!

And here's a snap of Hilton Woods, courtesy of Barry Thynne.

In the wake of the Christians' Holy Weekend now seems to be a perfect time to include the 1956/57 Priory Road and Hakin Methodist Churches Year Book, that Brian Hearne sent to me a few months ago with the comment: "Jeff, here are some interesting names and business sponsors."

And of course, he was right. The church officers in Priory Rd were: Mr S. Jones, Picton Rd; Mr J W Bona, St Peters Rd; Mr F Fairclough, Wellington Rd; Mr J T Lloyd, Edward Street; Mr T A Jones, Trafalgar Rd; Mr R E B Scott, Yorke Street and Mr A Moody, Steynton Rd.

In Hakin there were: Mr W G White Jnr, Wellington Road; Mr C. Whittow, Precelly Place; Mr E White, Waterloo Rd; Miss M Walters, Hill Street and Miss M White, Wellington Road.

Local business sponsors: F. G. Smedley (tobacconist), Dartmouth Street, Tel 408; Waterloo Stores (V T Cleaver and M L Cleaver) (groceries) Victoria Road, Tel 141; Crofts' Garage, Dartmouth Street, Tel 137; D Ivor Morgan, (newsagent) Charles Street, Tel 539; J G Thomas,(groceries, greengroceries) Priory Rd and S. Robinshaw (Studio Janwen), (photographer) Priory Street, Tel 760.

A few weeks ago I included a few memories from the golden days of Yorke Street's Milford Grammar School, and just to balance things up here's a snap of the staff at the Milford Central School.

Now it's teaser time. There are no winning names to declare because last week I completely forgot to include the poser! What a bloomin' dipstick!

Here's the one I meant to use:Where does today come before yesterday?

My third snap is another from Barry Thynne, remembering the Milford Carnival when he and Mal Gough were asked to lead the parade - very smart they looked, too.

Time for me to hit the road so I'll leave you with this thought - more for myself really. They say that a 'senior moment' is a euphemism to indicate a temporary loss of marbles in anyone over 60.

See you next time, stay safe.