A Pembrokeshire rock band is looking forward to playing live to real audiences as soon as possible, but until then Broken Lines are thrilled to be the UK representatives in the global Wave of Love Festival - a 24-hour live streaming concert with acts spanning the planet.

Taking place on May 8 the festival draws on outstanding musical talent from Australia, Malaysia, Korea, Russia, Seoul, Canada, USA, France, Norway and New Zealand among others. And the west Wales men will be flying the flag for the UK.

Broken Lines are no stranger to Cardigan’s Cellar Bar and can’t wait to get back to the historic music venue. They were also due to play Cardigan’s Small World Theatre just as 2020’s lockdown was imposed, and fully intent to rearrange that show.

The three-piece play an exciting variety of alternative rock, punk and progressive music, fusing styles and creating their own sound. Crafting and recording songs in their own studio facilities has allowed creativity to flourish during the the pandemic lockdowns and restrictions and, following on from their debut album Liberation which received acclaim on both sides of the Atlantic, and a Christmas single that raised money for Shelter Cymru, the new single Out of Control has just been released.

But it is playing live that thrills and drives the band and, like everybody in the performing arts world, this has been denied them for over a year.

Guitarist David Wellan commented: “The lifeblood for most performers is working live to an audience we can see, hear, react to and feed off. But it’s not just the performers, it is those who attend gigs and performances everywhere. They create a buzz and a community spirit and are fantastic opportunities for socialising in an uplifting and inclusive environment - something we have all been without for a long time.

“Until then, if people want to know what we’re about before we start gigging again, tune in to the Wave of Love Festival!”