Foley House car park could finally be reopened to the public at the cost of £300 a space.

Cllr Tudor has come to agreement with the proprietors of the “new” Foley House Car Park, located on Goat Street, where spaces can now be rented for a year at the sum of £300.

A letter, written by Pembrokeshire County Council, has offered parking spaces to residents and businesses around the car park on a first come first serve basis.

The letter, signed by property department surveyor Susie Adams, says: “With permission of the proprietors of Foley House Car Park, Goat Street, and with the support of Cllr Tom Tudor, Pembrokeshire County Council will soon be partially opening the car park to the residents and business owners located in and around Goat Street, Market Street and High Street, Haverfordwest.

“The parking spaces will be allocated on a first come, first serve basis costing £300 per year and be available via an annual licence agreement.”

On the development Cllr Tudor said: "As the County Councillor for the Castle Ward I have long campaigned for the Residents of Goat Street, Hill Street and Hermons Hill to be given access to park their vehicles in the New Foley House car park and the original car park.

"Finally we have agreement with the Trust Holders of the New Foley House car park that allows residents to purchase a £300 parking pass for residents. This works out at £5 a week."

The car park next to Foley House was developed in 2011.

The 43-space parking site cost a total of £858,381 to construct, including £230,688 from Heritage Lottery Fund, £191,167 from WAG, £100,000 from Cadw as well as £336,526 from the council.

In 2016 Cllr Tudor submitted a notice of motion (NOM) to full council requesting the car park immediately adjacent to Foley House be opened to residents under a permit scheme.

To apply for a space contact Property Helpdesk on 01437 775393 or email propertyhelpdesk@pembrokeshire.gov.uk.