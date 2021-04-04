Sport Pembrokeshire and Pembrokeshire Leisure have released a survey about the current period and the future of sport under lockdown.
The survey questions people's thoughts on participating in sport as lockdown restrictions ease, and aims to help support people to be more active during lockdown and beyond.
People's current amount of physical exercise is questioned, along with the intention to conduct more or less exercise once restrictions are eased.
Sport Pembrokeshire and Pembrokeshire Leisure say: "Your involvement is really helpful for understanding the attitudes and behaviours towards physical activity during this period of government-imposed lockdown in response to the Covid-19 pandemic."
To complete the survey, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSca6Rn4VfTBdGdHILRdmTyXT2_s8EMfNZDTf-GZnQ665PLEdQ/viewform