As lockdown restrictions begin to ease council leader David Simpson urges us all to enjoy, explore but stay safe when we get outdoors.

In his weekly update - a day earlier than normal due to the bank holiday tomorrow he says:

"As we are all now aware, the stay local travel restrictions have been lifted, and as we head into a bank holiday weekend we can head outdoors to stretch our legs and enjoy the wonderful outdoor space once again.

"I’m sure we will also start to see people exploring our wonderful county again. However, the message will be please, if you are visiting, enjoy and explore but stay safe.

"As a county we have all supported each other so far and I know this support will continue, thank you everyone.

"When we are out and about we need to consider how we move around, what we do and how we do things.

"The old normal is still a long way away, social distancing and restrictions remain in place – so please everyone, keep safe.

"Pre plan your days out. If you can, stay local, as this reduces pressures on hot spots. As more restrictions are lifted we can explore further and see more family and friends.

"We must all not throw away the hard work we have all put in over of the last 12 months by ignoring advice or going against restrictions. We continue on the slow, cautious unlocking approach.

"On that issue, the Welsh Government has once again reviewed the restrictions today. As a council we will be looking at what will now change in the coming weeks and respond accordingly.

"Turning to vaccinations, figures show that In Hywel Dda 224,309 vaccinations have been given across the three counties up until March 31st – including 21,035 in the last seven days, which is good news.

"I want to wish you all a happy Easter weekend, enjoy, relax and stay safe.

