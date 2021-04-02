A FISHGUARD couple who met on a blind date 62 years ago are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary this Saturday, April 3.

Caroline and Lionel Griffiths were set up by a friend and met in Conti's Café on Fishguard Square when they were both 17.

Caroline had moved to Fishguard from Cardigan to work for Lloyd's Bank while Lionel, one of 13 children from a Lowertown family was working as a builder.

18 months later they married. They went on to have four children and now have 11 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

As well as their anniversary, April 3 is also Lionel's birthday. The couple were planning a big family celebration but have had to postpone it for this year.

Instead they are hoping for a party next year when they will both turn 80 and their eldest son 60.

Looking back on that first date the couple said there was an instant connection.

"I think it must have been love at first sight," said Caroline. We have been together ever since."

Looking back over a long and happy marriage the couple said that they were best friends and still had a lot in common.

"He's got a wicked sense of humour," said Caroline. "He always makes me laugh. We get on well and have a lot in common."

"We like musicals and have been to see quite a few of those," added Lionel. "We both like walking and walk a lot together."

Caroline also credits advice from her mother as one of the secrets of their success.

"My mother always told me, never go to bed on an argument and we have followed that, but we've never argued much to be honest."