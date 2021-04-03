Pembrokeshire Road Policing made 23 arrests in the month of March for drink and drug driving offences.
It takes the total arrests for the year to date to 52 for suspicion of drink and drug drive offences on Pembrokeshire’s roads.
Also in March 13 untaxed vehicles were dealt with, 12 uninsured drivers were caught and 55grams of cannabis was seized.
The number of arrests made dropped by six compared to 29 made in February, however drink and drug drive offences increased.
There were six more drug drive arrests made and two more drink drivers caught.
There was one incidence of money laundering recorded.
Full list of offences for March:
- 12 uninsured vehicles dealt with
- 13 untaxed vehicles dealt with
- Six drink drive arrests
- Four arrests for possession of cannabis
- Three arrests for driving while disqualified
- Two public order arrests
- Two arrests of affray
- One shoplifting arrests
- One arrest of money laundering
- 55grams of cannabis seized